You Cannot Tell Us What To Pay - FG Slams Nigeria Workers On New Minimum Wage

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said employees cannot dictate to their employers what they should be paid but an agreement must be reached.





The is following the increasing rage for the upward review of the national minimum wage.





In a statement by the Director (Press) at the Ministry, Samuel Olowookere, said Ngige said this when the new Director-General of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Timothy Olawale; and his predecessor, Olusegun Oshinowo, paid him a visit.





The minister said: “We need to arrive at a figure which the employers can afford to pay as an employee cannot fix a figure for the employer. Rather, it must be based on mutual agreement by the tripartite partners.





“It is not a function of moving motions or voting at the National Tripartite Negotiation Committee that the figure must be as the organised labour appears to make it look.





“There is absolutely, therefore, no need to heat up the polity. The government’s proposed new minimum wage figure is clearly based on critical facts and indices incapable of causing disequilibrium in the economy.”





He noted that it was important for the organised labour to accept a new minimum wage based on the capacity and the ability of both the government and the private sector to pay.

