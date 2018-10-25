Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Reacts To Fever Video Allegations

Published:





Wizkid has taken to his Instagram page to describe his feelings for singer Tiwa Savage, amid amidst various reactions trailing the release of “Fever” video involving them.





As a way of responding to the numerous reactions around, the Starboy posted a picture from the scene of the video, saying, “this one is special to me”





Shortly after the video, fans questioned the intentions of the duo and why the singer had chosen Tiwa Savage as his video vixen.





Despite the allegations of them being sexually attached to each other, Wizkid maintains that they were still best of friends.





He Wrote: “This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend! #Fever official Video !! link in Bio 🌹🦅💚”





Female singer, Tiwa Savage has also broken her silence. The pop star took to her Instastory to pen her thoughts about what is expected from a relationship.





She said: “Your relationship doesn’t have to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It’s a relationship, not a community project.”





Tiwa Savage dismissed the stories, stating that the relationship between the two wasn’t romantic in any way and that the two have never had such an interaction.





“I heard all sorts of stories about Wizkid and I, but I chose to ignore them,” she added.

