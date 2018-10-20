Why We Can’t Prosecute Adeosun Over NYSC Certificate – Police

Published:





The police have said they didn’t receive a report to prosecute an ex-Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun’s National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery.





Adeosun had resigned on 14 September after a report found her guilty of a forged NYSC exemption certificate.





However, the force have said they were not prosecuting the former minister because they did not investigate the issue.





“We don’t know anything about her case because nobody reported any matter to us, we didn’t have any complaint against her, and nobody complained or reported to us. The Force has no knowledge of any case,” spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood said.

