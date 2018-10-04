APC Governors Protest Controversial Primaries, Meet Buhari Behind Closed

Published:





Imo state governor and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has asked the leadership of the party to do the right thing and allow everybody to participate in its ongoing nationwide primaries.





Speaking to state house correspondents after a closed door meeting himself and 7 other APC governors had with president Buhari this afternoon, Governor Okorocha said the meeting centered on the controversial primaries their states had which was cancelled by the party leadership.





“We came to review the various crises characterising our primaries, with a view to finding solution. So, we are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution; our party believes in justice, equity and fairness. We are requesting that let the right thing be done and let everyone contest the elections'' he said





The other governors that attended the meeting include Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa).





Shortly after the meeting they had with president Buhari which last for 2 hours, the state governors and the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, drove out of the presidential viall. It is believed they were heading to the party secretariat to meet with the National chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, and other leaders.

