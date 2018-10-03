Why Nigerians Are Angry With Femi Otedola's Daughter

Published:

On October 1, 2018, DJ Cuppy innocently celebrated Nigeria's independence with a tweet that reads, 'today, we experience the joy and pride of being called NIGERIANS! The greatest nation'.





Sadly, the tweet didn't go down well with alot of angry Nigerians on social media and they came at her from all angles starting with @kingwole who did a thread to address Cuppy's 'insensitivity'.





See all the tweets below...

Leo Babarinde Dasilva @SirLeoBDasilva

How can you be triggered by someone’s point of view towards their own country?

It’s like telling your parents not to see you as a great child because other children are greater than you. Can’t believe people are triggered by Cuppy calling Nigeria “greatest Nation”.How can you be triggered by someone’s point of view towards their own country?It’s like telling your parents not to see you as a great child because other children are greater than you. 444

272 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Liz @Liz_khalifar Leah Sharibu and the other victims of the insurgent attacks can’t say the same Cuppy. Nigeria isn’t a great nation, it’s a shithole.

Share This