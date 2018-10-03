Why Nigerians Are Angry With Femi Otedola's Daughter

On October 1, 2018, DJ Cuppy innocently celebrated Nigeria's independence with a tweet that reads, 'today, we experience the joy and pride of being called NIGERIANS! The greatest nation'.
Sadly, the tweet didn't go down well with alot of angry Nigerians on social media and they came at her from all angles starting with @kingwole who did a thread to address Cuppy's 'insensitivity'.
See all the tweets below...
Wonder if cuppy is the only one that wished Nigeria well? But uno you shit heads must always attack her like she’s the originator of your problems.
Lol. You people consistently want Cuppy to apologise for her privileged background.
You guys should let Cuppy leave abeg. If she had criticized Nigeria, you will still be the ones saying she is not doing anything to make it better.
I get really angry every year when October 1 comes around because what you see is Nigerians who refuse to say the truth about what a messed up country it really is.
How do you go about fixing something if you don’t admit it’s faulty? Are you not tired of these stupid lies?
People are struggling to eat, more families are sliding into poverty on a daily basis than one can even imagine, going out to work and coming back home is a miracle, the President and people around him are too busy focusing on re-election to worry about anything else...
And you, the child of one of the richest men in the country, who has studied abroad, lived abroad, visited multiple first world counties, can fix your fingers to call it “The Greatest”?
Does it mean you are happy with the way Nigeria is? DFPMO!
I don’t care who gets offended by this. Someone close to her has to start talking to her about this shit. She’s always coming across as insensitive.
What has Dj Cuppy done to deserve all these hate? Is it a crime to be born into a rich family?
LMAOO. You people left your travel blogger president and started blaming Cuppy. Una no well
Can’t believe people are triggered by Cuppy calling Nigeria “greatest Nation”.
How can you be triggered by someone’s point of view towards their own country?
It’s like telling your parents not to see you as a great child because other children are greater than you.
Cuppy is not the president of ur country , make she go fix roads too abi ?
I'm really sick and tired of people who use every tiny opportunity to insult and say mean things to Cuppy and her sister because they are privileged kids... it's not their fault.
Buckle up so your kids can live privileged lives too.
It's really disgusting
Cuppy wished Nigeria happy Independence day and called her country the greatest country on earth
And you are having a go at Cuppy
I really dont understand sha
That Wole guy just directed the whole anger and frustration in his body on an innocent DJ Cuppy who's only trying to enjoy her 'privileged' life.
Leah Sharibu and the other victims of the insurgent attacks can’t say the same Cuppy. Nigeria isn’t a great nation, it’s a shithole.
