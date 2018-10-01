Why Nigeria Is Not Great - Pastor Kumuyi

Published:

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide William Kumuyi has said Nigeria will be great with cooperation and utilization of its diversity.





Kumuyi said this on Sunday as the nation marks its 58th Independence anniversary, saying that the resources in the country must be harnessed for it to reach its potentials.





He lamented that the country has not lived up to its potentials due to contentions and divisions among Nigeria.





“No doubt, our nation, like the Corinthian church, is endowed with highly resourceful citizens by the Almighty God,” he said.





“Selfless and committed to our national development, we could easily become the envy of many nations but our national development has not matched our great possibilities like Corinth.





“Each one has an important part to play in the development of the nation.





“In the nation, mutual support and encouragement, sincere recognition and involvement of all well-meaning and qualified citizens are necessary to avoid wastage of lives and resources.





“We can and we must put the past behind us to build a great nation for the present and the coming generations.





“Interdependent, interconnected, interrelated, we are on our way to national greatness: we are unstoppable.”

