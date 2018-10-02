Why I Was Absent At Independence Day Parade - Saraki

Published:

Senate president of Nigeria and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, has come out to explain the reason he was absent at the Independence Day Parade in Abuja.





The senate president, in a statement released by his special adviser to Saraki on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he was out of Abuja as at the time of the parade.





The statement in part read;





'The Senate President and a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP is currently not in Abuja, he is at the moment in his home state, Kwara. The governorship primary is holding today (yesterday) in Kwara and he must be present and after that, he will be holding a meeting with Kogi State delegates to the PDP National Convention. These are two very important assignments that require his attention.'





Meanwhile, Turaki Hassan, the spokesperson of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said he had no idea if his boss was invited to the event or why he was not present at the ceremony.





He said: "Actually, I am out of Abuja and I don’t know what is happening there."

