Why I Did Not Sign Patoranking, Runtown - Timaya

Famous Nigerian singer, Timaya has disclosed why he failed to sign Patoranking and Runtown to his “Dem Mama” record label despite giving them their first breaks in the music industry.





In an interview with Beat FM, the dancehall artiste said he did not understand the music business when Patoranking and Runtown were under his wings.





"I did not understand the business then,” Timaya said.“I don’t want anybody to be like they are doing it because they are not in a good spot.





"Whatever I did for them, I did it like ‘okay, let’s go”Timaya said he does not regret signing the pair, despite their respective successes in the past few years.





When asked if he could consider adding them to his record label, he said: “They are bosses already.”The singer attributed his ability to make successful records to God, saying: “Nobody knows how to make hits.





"I don’t even know. I think it’s just God and secondly, when you work all the time, you have a lot of songs, you need the right people around you to tell you the right songs to put out so I don’t feed myself with bad energy.”





On his relationship status, he has this to say: “I have a baby mama and a serious relationship with my son’s mom.”





On his controversial stance on marriage, the singer said: “I’m not saying I don’t want to get married. I am not ready. Jesus Christ died at 35. He never got married.”

