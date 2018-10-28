Why I Jumped Bail - IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu

Published:





The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says he skipped bail in 2017 because the court gave him a “conditional bail to cage” him.





CKN News recalls that the pro-Biafra activist, who is facing trial for alleged treason, was granted bail in April 2017 by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.





Kanu, however, skipped bail after flouting all the conditions given to him by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, including a ban on public speaking.





The IPOB leader subsequently went into hiding only to reappear in Israel about two weeks ago.





Addressing “Biafrans” again for the second time on Saturday in a live broadcast via radio Biafra, Kanu insisted that the solution to the Biafra agitation will be conducting a referendum.





His words: “Their problem is Nnamdi Kanu and the solution to their problem is referendum. They gave me conditional bail to cage me and IPOB but I refused,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman.





“We are not going to vote because we’re too intelligent for that nonsense. I am not interested in the politics of Biafrans, all I want for my people is freedom.”





The IPOB leader said the Igbo have been voting for years, adding that “absolutely nothing” has come out of it.





“It is either Biafra or we die trying to get Biafra,” he said.





IPOB, a separatist movement in Nigeria, was banned and proscribed during a military raid in Umuahia, Abia state, which came on the heel of a dialogue between Kanu and south-east leaders.





The pro-Biafra activist blamed the region’s leaders for the travails of his group.





His words: “It was Ohaneze Ndigbo and south-east governors that stopped federal government dialogue with IPOB. For that, the ban on Ohaneze Ndigbo stands still tomorrow,” Powerful quoted him as saying.





“Anywhere or anytime Ohaneze Ndigbo gathers for anything in Biafra land, it should be disrupted. Being an IPOB is a very unique privilege.”

Share This