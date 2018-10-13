Why I Donated My $380,000 World Cup Allowances To Charity - French Star Mbappe

Published:





France sensation, Kylian Mbappé, 19 who showed class by donating all his £380,000 World Cup pay to charity, has finally explained why he did it.





The Paris Saint-Germain forward earned global recognition for his impressive performances at the World Cup and also went ahead to play a crucial role in helping France to beat Croatia 4-2 in the final clash at the Luzhniki Stadium in July.





After the tournament, the young star donated £380,000 World Cup pay to Premiers de Cordee, a charity organization that gives free sports instruction to hospitalised and disabled children in sports.





On why donated his pay to the charity organisation, he told Vivienne Walt from TIME:'I did not need to be paid. I was there to defend the colors of the country.'





'Also, I earn enough money – a lot of money. So I think it is important to help those who are in need. A lot of people are suffering, a lot of people have diseases. For people like us, giving a helping hand to people is not a big thing.





'It doesn't change my life, but it changes theirs. And if it can change theirs, it is a great pleasure.





'I gave the money to the charity where I am a sponsor [Mbappe sponsors the French charity Premiers de Cordée] because being handicapped is something difficult. Showing them that they can do sports like everyone it is something close to my heart.'

