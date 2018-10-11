Why I Decided To Steal My Boss’ Five Months Old Baby In Lagos..Suspect

Published:





The police in Lagos state have arrested a 22-year-old married woman, Sulyiat Badmus, for stealing her boss, Shukurat Opeoluwadu's five-month-old baby in the Odoguyan area of Ikorodu in the state on September 27th.





Parading the suspect before newsmen in the state command's headquarters yesterday, the commissioner of police, Edgal Imohimi, said the suspect had applied to be an apprentice at the toddler's mother's shop.





Edgals said Sulyiat whisked the baby away when she noticed the neighbor, a 50-year-old woman, whom the mother left the child with so she could go hawk the local herbs she sells, became distracted.





“Sensing that Amosun was busy outside her room, the suspect sneaked in and stole the baby. She absconded thereafter. After directing the anti-kidnapping squad to take charge of the matter, investigation led to the arrest of the suspect at Sabo in Ikorodu.





The baby was rescued from her and has been reunited with her parents. The suspect has confessed to the crime and on conclusion of investigation, all persons involved in this dastardly act will be prosecuted.“ Edgal said





When interrogated, Sulyiat said she had been married for some years now without a child of her own. According to her, a herbalist had told her she will never conceive and that led to her being desperate to have a child. She blamed the devil for her act and asked for forgiveness.

Share This