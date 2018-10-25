Why I Collected My Car Back From My Ex-Girlfriend, Empress Njamah - Timaya

Published:





Timaya in an interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah when they broke up.





They both dated in 2008 but their relationship ended in 2009 in a highly publicized bitter spat that was filled with negative press and accusations. Their scandals made the news for years after their relationship ended.





In the interview, Timaya said the controversial 'car' in question was a gift from a another lady and when she found out that he had given it to Empress she wanted her car back and he simply demanded for the car to return to the owner.

