Why Buhari Cannot Rig 2019 Election – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not have enough manpower in the police to rig the 2019 general election.





Speaking earlier today, the president of the forum Yerima Shettima said the rigging formula of the current administration as allegedly applied in Ekiti and Osun States, will not work in 2019.





He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of massively rigging the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun State.





Shettima said “The 2019 general elections will not be like what we saw in Osun and Ekiti because this is a case where every policeman will be in his post.





"With this, it means that if you have succeeded in deploying 40,000 policemen to Ekiti or Osun to rig election, you cannot take them anywhere in 2019 February general election. You cannot do that.





"They [APC] will be completely dis-centralized and embarrassed. You will see that the kind of embarrassment that befell Jonathan’s administration; I mean, the same way Jonathan was sacked, even, this one will be worse than what Jonathan saw.





"Nigerians will decide because it is a moment of decision and we’ll all decide. Nigerian Democracy must be saved.





"The international community accepted the fact that the election in Osun State was massively rigged and they are in court and I’m happy court will decide on that.





"The judiciary will rise to the occasion and they’ll do what is right. Forget about what is going on; the intimidation of the judiciary under this present administration.”

