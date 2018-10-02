What Happened In Osun, Ekiti Cannot Happen In Rivers - Wike Tells APC

Published:

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has issued a serious warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the people of his State are ready to take the elections to any length.





He made this known through a tweet on the social media, using one of the official handle of the PDP, @PDP_2019.





Making reference to the alleged rigging in Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections, wike said that will not happen in Rivers State.





In his words, he wote: “let me warn the All Progressives Congress that we are prepared for the elections. And let no one make mistakes that what happened in OSUN and EKITI states, will happen in Rivers State. We are prepared to take it to any level that they want”.

