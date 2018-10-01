What God Told Me About Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo

Published:

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, (Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has prophesied that Nigeria will rise again to glory.





He was speaking against the backdrop of the country’s 58th Independence Day Anniversary celebration on Monday, 1st October, 2018.





During a broadcast of the church’s special prayer session for Nigeria on Monday, the revered cleric said the country had a divine place in God’s plans.





He said, “It was made known to me via divine revelation in 1979, while I was praying for the well-being of the country.





“The good news is that Nigeria will rise again to glory and honour.”





The cleric called on his congregation to continue to pray for peace and prosperity of the nation.





It was observed that prayers were also made for God to intervene and direct the government to make policies that would be to the benefit of the people and the country.





Oyedepo said that everyone in power was a caretaker and should not see it as a private enterprise in other not to be kicked out by God into the forest.





He warned leaders at all levels of government against being insensitive to the feelings and sufferings of Nigerian masses.





“Those in leadership should not allow God to kick them into the forest and if they do not key into this warning of today so many of them will not live to see 2019.





“No agent of the devil will cause problems for this nation any more,” he added.

