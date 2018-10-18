Weeks After Defection, Aisha Alhassn Storms APC Headquarters, Retrieve Rugs, Computer, Chairs She Donated To The Party

Published:





Following her defection from the ruling party APC to the United Democratic Party UDP, immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, today stormed the apc party secretariat in Jalingo, Taraba state and retrieved all the items she donated to the party while she was a member.





Items she retrieved include rugs, computers, chairs, air conditioners and many others. According to her, she bought the items with her money and that she removed them because the party doesn't deserve anything good from her.





The APC publicity secretary in the state, Aaron Aryimas, in a statement released, said the party finds her action very shameful. According to him, it was surprising to see the former gubernatorial candidate of the party become so petty in her action.





"We find this development shameful, unfortunately, it is true. The former minister has emptied the office she furnished when she was a member of the APC. It is a very shameful action, but we shall leave her to conscience" he said.

