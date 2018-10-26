We Will keep An Eye On Nnamdi Kanu - Military Vows

Published:





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja has said it would deal with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu over his threat to make Nigeria “hell” when he returns to the country.





It also vowed to thwart any efforts from any group or persons to cause trouble in the nation.





Kanu had in a broadcast on Sunday, vowed to unleash mayhem on the West African nation once he returns following his disappearance in the wake of the military’s Operation Python Dance in the South East in 2017.





However, the Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen. John Agim in Abuja at a media briefing on military operations across the country warned that the military will contend with Kanu over the threat.





“Operation 777 is on and whoever that is coming to Nigeria with hell, Operation 777 will contend with the person, be it Nnamdi Kanu or any other person,” Agim said.





According to him, the Operation 777 was launched to fight the purported move by some persons to disintegrate the nation.

Share This