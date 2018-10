Published:





Daughter of Christ Embassy's General, Carissa Oyakilome who wedded over the weekend had already confirmed that she and her Ghanaian husband, Phillip Frimpong didn't date before marriage but her an inquisitive Instagram user still wanted to know if they had sex before marriage.





The user wrote; ''Did you and Philip ever had sex before marriage'' and Carissa replied





"No not at all"





See Screenshot Kf Her Response Below;









