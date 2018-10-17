We Didn't Ask You To Commit Examination Fraud - APC Slams Adeleke

Published:





The Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship election in Osun, to face his “fraud case” and stop dragging the party into his affair.





In a statement on Wednesday, Kunle Oyatomi, APC director of publicity, research and strategy in the state, said the PDP candidate was looking for excuses to justify his inadequacies.





Adeleke had accused the police of conniving with the APC to stop him from retrieving his “stolen mandate”





Oyatomi said Adeleke is too preoccupied with entertainment to understand how the tribunal and the court processes work, hence the accusations.





"Senator Ademola Adeleke should face his problem squarely and stop looking for props and excuses to justify his inadequacies. APC did not ask him to commit the examination fraud,” he said.





"That is a matter with the police. And we are not police prosecutors. If he has been taken to court by the police, how is that the business with the APC?





"He was the one who went to the tribunal and he has a responsibility to diligently prosecute his case at the tribunal. We cannot stop the tribunal from working, not even Ademola himself can stop the tribunal.





"So, it is immature, pedestrian and patently wrong for Ademola to accuse the APC and police of conspiring to deprive him of the ability to prosecute his own case. Perhaps the PDP candidate is too much engrossed in entertainment to find the time to understand how the tribunal and the court processes work.





He should try and update himself, so as to know what to do, rather than embarrassing himself and his party.”

