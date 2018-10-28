We Are Making Efforts To Rescue Everyone Captured By Boko Haram..Army

Published:

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has reassured Nigerians that the military is making efforts to rescue all the captives of the Boko Haram terrorists, including Sharibu.



The Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen John Agim, who stated this on Saturday, said, “Be assured that the military is doing all it should to rescue all the captives in the Boko Haram’s hold. The Nigerian military is the creation of the Nigerian state and therefore, Boko Haram is a problem of the Nigerian state and the military is called upon to tackle the problem.





“Therefore, the military needs the cooperation of the state and its citizens to tackle the problem. Our citizens should not stand aloof or believe that Boko Haram is a problem only for the military. No, we require everyone’s cooperation to end this insurgency.”



Sharibu was one of the 110 pupils of the Government Technical and Science College, Dapchi, Yobe State, abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018.



Also, following negotiations by the Federal Government with the insurgents, 104 of the abducted Dapchi girls were released.



It was however reported that five of the abducted girls had died and buried by the terrorists while Leah became the only one held back by the sect.



She was said to have been held back because of her refusal to renounce her faith as a Christian and embrace Islam.



The recent killings of two aid workers by the insurgents had further fuelled the fear that Leah could be killed if efforts were not made to rescue her in time.

Share This