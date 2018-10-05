War Against Corruption Is Real Buhari Tells Mbeki

Published:





"For this administration, fighting corruption is non-negotiable. It is a must," President Buhari told former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, at the State House, Abuja today.





Mbeki who heads the African Union High Level Panel on Illicit Flows from Africa was around to give the President, who is the current Champion of AU Anti-Corruption Campaign, critical updates.





"We must fight corruption frontally, because it's one of the reasons we got elected. We campaigned on three fundamental issues; security, reviving the economy, and fight against corruption. It's the reason we got elected, and we can't afford to let our people down" President Buhari told his guest.





Noting that the government was making progress on the anti-corruption war, the President said he was very pleased with the assignment the former South African President was carrying out for the African continent.





He submitted that when Africa is vigorous with the war against corruption, "we will eventually appeal to the conscience of the rest of the world."





In his remarks, former President Mbeki said corruption was an African challenge that must be responded to, "as development challenges can only be met through the check of illicit financial flows." He said he was delighted that President Buhari touches on the issue in most of his speeches, with the most recent being at the United Nations General Assembly last week.





"We are pleased with the way you take up the matter. Countries need political will to stop the illicit flow. Nigeria has shown good example. The more we are showing that we are acting as Africans, the easier to get the rest of the world to cooperate," Mbeki said.

