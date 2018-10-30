Violence: Buhari Visits Kaduna, Meets Traditional, Religious Leaders

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with traditional and religious leaders in Kaduna state over the clashes that led to loss of lives.





The meeting is being held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Murtala Square, Kaduna.





Among thos in attendance are Shehu Idris, emir of Zazzau; Mathew Man-oso Ndagoso, archbishop of Kaduna Catholic archdiocese; Khalid Aliyu, secretary-general of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI);





George Dodo, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state; and Yohanna Buru, founder of the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria.





Crisis had erupted in Kasuwan Maganin in the southern part of the state two weeks ago and while the tension was going down, Maiwada Galadima, a traditional ruler who had earlier been kidnapped was killed after his abductors had collected ransom.

