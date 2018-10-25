UN Returns To FCT Abuja Office Eight Years After Boko Haram Attack

Published:

The United Nations (UN) has started relocating to its office in Abuja, Nigeria, eight years after it was attacked by the Boko Haram insurgents.





This was announced by the UN Resident Coordinator Edward Kallon at the 73rd UN Day on Wednesday in Abuja.





According to Kallon, “The 2018 UN Day is a very important day for the UN system in Nigeria as it underscores the excellent cooperation and partnership of the UN and Nigeria over the years.





“Indeed this year’s UN Day also marks the UN family partial move back to the UN House.





“To the UN in Nigeria, the UN House is a symbol of the resilience of our extraordinary cooperation and partnership with the Government and people of Nigeria.”





He added that “The 2011 bombing of the UN house was an attack against those who devoted themselves to serving UN values.”





Also, he lauded the Nigerian Government for its resolve to reconstruct the UN House.

