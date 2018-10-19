Umahi Denies Rejecting Appointment As South-east PDP Coordinator

Published:





Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has denied rejecting his appointment as the South-east campaign coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.





Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the governor, the State Commissioner of Information, Senator Emmanuel Onwe said he didn’t reject the appointment as was alleged by mischief makers.





He described reports that Umahi was working for another presidential candidate other than the presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi, as false, wicked and malicious.





Onwe said: “The governor never rejected his appointment as the Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization for South-East.





"The Social Media report to that effect is false and should be disregarded. I was at the exco meeting of yesterday, at no time was such thing discussed.





The governor considers the appointment as a great honour and would discharge his duties in that regard with great commitment and dedication.





"They also said that the governor has concluded plans to distribute bags of rice with the Pictures of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, that is also not true.





"The governor does not know any other Presidential Candidate except that of his party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi.”

