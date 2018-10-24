UK Briefs Nigeria On Plan To Issue Travel Document To Nnamdi Kanu

Published:





British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a top official of the ministry of foreign affairs disclosed this in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Tuesday.





CKN News reports that Kanu, a pro-Biafra activist, holds citizenship of Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The official reportedly said the British authorities told Nigeria that they had no ulterior motive.





CKN News recalls that Kanu was last seen in September 2017 when military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu in Abia State, southern Nigeria before his reappearance last week Friday in Jerusalem, Isreal.





Following his disappearance, the Nigerian government was accused of kidnapping and even killing the IPOB leader. The IPOB leader, who was sighted in Israel last week, had pledged to return to Nigeria soon.





In his first address in 13 months, Kanu said: “I have returned full-time and I am coming home and I will bring hell with me.”

However, the presidency in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President , dismissed Kanu’s outburst, assuring Nigerians that there is no reason to worry.





"Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries,” he said.





He added that the Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.

