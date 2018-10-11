Thursday, 11 October 2018

UK Appoints Minister For Suicide Prevention

Published: October 11, 2018

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May has appointed the first ever Suicide Minister dedicated to reducing suicide across the country.

The PM promoted junior health minister Jackie Doyle-Price and pledged £1.8million to fund The Samaritans helpline for four years.

Mrs May said her appointee would lead a taskforce, introduce suicide prevention plans nationwide and work with victims’ families and charities.

Mrs May said her appointee would lead a taskforce, introduce suicide prevention plans nationwide and work with victims’ families and charities.

To mark World Mental Health Day, the PM said: “We aren’t ­looking after our health if we aren’t looking after our mental health. We need true parity between physical and mental health.”

Ms Doyle-Price said more must be done to tackle the “stigma” people with mental ill health face - and ensure they feel they can “reach out for help”.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said progress was being made, noting suicides rates are coming down.

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: