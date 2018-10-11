UK Appoints Minister For Suicide Prevention

Published:





UK Prime Minister, Theresa May has appointed the first ever Suicide Minister dedicated to reducing suicide across the country.





The PM promoted junior health minister Jackie Doyle-Price and pledged £1.8million to fund The Samaritans helpline for four years.





Mrs May said her appointee would lead a taskforce, introduce suicide prevention plans nationwide and work with victims’ families and charities.





Mrs May said her appointee would lead a taskforce, introduce suicide prevention plans nationwide and work with victims’ families and charities.





To mark World Mental Health Day, the PM said: “We aren’t ­looking after our health if we aren’t looking after our mental health. We need true parity between physical and mental health.”





Ms Doyle-Price said more must be done to tackle the “stigma” people with mental ill health face - and ensure they feel they can “reach out for help”.





Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said progress was being made, noting suicides rates are coming down.

Share This