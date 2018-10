Published:

Mr Uche Ogah yesterday emerged the Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ogah, who hails from Abia North Senatorial District, polled 86,875 votes to defeat six others, including a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Martins Azubuike, Chief Friday Nwosu, a former Deputy Governor Chris Akomas.

