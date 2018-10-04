Two Students Shot Dead At Venue Of Delta APC Primary

Published:

Two students of the Federal College of Education in Asaba, Delta state, southern Nigeria, were killed during the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north senatorial district of the state.





CKN News reports that the institution was used as the venue of the rescheduled primary election. The election was postponed as a result of the crisis in the Delta chapter of the party.





One of the policemen deployed in the institution for the exercise fired a bullet and it mistakenly hit the deceased students who were immediately taken to the hospital.





The speaker of the students’ union government (SUG) of the institution, Onochie Ubani, wondered why the school was used as a venue during an academic session.





Ubani identified Nweke Henry, a 200-level student of industrial technology as one of the deceased.





The SUG speaker said Henry had just completed his examination. There were different accounts on what led to the killing.





AN24 reports that while a student said his colleagues were killed as they were trying to force their way into the school, Ubani said the students were killed while collecting a levy from hawkers in the school.

