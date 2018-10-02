Top Nigerian Movie Producer Found Dead In Lagos Hotel After Sex Romp With Male Lover

Published:

A top film promoter, Mr. Archibong Edet, has been found dead in a popular hotel in Lagos after he reportedly took sex enhancing drugs and lodged with a male partner, one Fred Kolawole. The incident happened at the popular New World Hotel located at Prince Bus Stop in Ijegun area of Lagos.





According to report, late Edet was married and had children before his marriage crashed two years ago. He was said to have moved into the hotel where Kolawole met with him regularly and people had suspected that they were sex partners until he died on Monday.





On the day he was found dead inside the hotel room, the late Edet was said to have bought sex enhancing drugs and took them before Kolawole visited him and left very late. It was when the hotel management waited for Edet to come out as he used to do in the mornings that his room was forced open and was found dead on the floor with feaces.





The death was reported to the police who went there, retrieved the corpse and deposited at the Yaba mortuary for autopsy report. The late Edet hailed from Akwa Ibom State.





The partner, Mr. Kolawole has been arrested and detained at the Isheri Oshun Division over the death of Edet and the police have since commenced investigation to unravel what might have caused his death.





When reporters visited the hotel, the manager who refused to disclose his name confirmed the incident and directed him to the police station for any information concerning the incident.





However, some of the hotel patrons described the late Edet as a gentle man who had stayed in the hotel for almost two years. They were said to have known about his use of sex enhancing drugs and Kolawole’s visits.





At the Isheri Oshun Police Division, the prime suspect, Mr. Kolawole was detained there but the DPO was not in the office to comment on the matter.





The likely cause of Edet’s death has not been revealed as the doctors report was not yet out.





Source: P.M Express

