Tinubu, Buhari Tried To Stop Me From Leaving APC – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tried to stop him from leaving the ruling party.





The lawmaker left the APC for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) after he lost the party’s senatorial ticket to the political adviser of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Uba Sani.





Speaking on Channels TV, Shehu Sani insisted that he was never offered an automatic ticket by the National Working Committee of the APC.





He said: “There was no time I demanded that I should be given an automatic ticket.





“Last July, there was an uprising in the national party whereby legislators decided to decamp and I was part of the team but I was held back through the intervention of Bola Tinubu and President Buhari.





“They gave me the assurance that the issues prompting me to leave the party will be addressed.





“There were discussions and promises whereby those of us who have raised issues of problems with governors of our state will be addressed.





“For you to emerge as a candidate in the APC, first of all, you have to have somebody close to the seat of power, secondly if you are in the favoured book of the governor.”

