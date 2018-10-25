Thunder Kills Man Cutting Down Iroko Tree In Ondo

Published:





A timber contractor identified as Aluko Ramoni, was reportedly struck dead by thunder on Wednesday, while cutting an iroko tree in ifira Akoko, area of Ondo State.





According to reports, Aluko was in the forest with one of his colleagues carrying out their daily activities when the weather became cloudy and thunderstorm started.





While going about their business despite the heavy downpour, the thunder struck and he died instantly.





Many of the villagers trooped out to catch a glimpse of the remains of the man who was killed by thunder. The family of Aluko are currently at loggerhgeads with the traditional worshippers in the area. While the family demand that his remains be interred by them, the traditional worshippers are demanding that Aluko be interred in the forest since he died there.





Confirming the incident, the state police comamnd spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said the incident was quite unfortunate. Joseph added that the Divisional Police Officer in Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state, Superintendent Biodun Ojediran, has been directed to further investigate the matter.

Share This