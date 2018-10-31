Third Video Of Governor Ganduje Receiving Bribe In Dollars Surfaces

Published:





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appeared in a third video allegedly receiving a bribe in dollars from contractors.





CKN News recalls that the first video of the governor purportedly receiving bribe was released to the public October 14.





The money is reported to be part of tranches received amounting to about $5million from contractors in the northern state.





October 15, a day after the first video emerged, Governor Ganduje was seen in another video purportedly receiving a bribe from contractors.





Sixteen days after the last video, another clip has emerged showing the governor receiving bribe again.





When the first video emerged, it was revealed that the contractors had told DAILY NIGERIAN, a news website, that the Kano governor personally receives from 15 to 25 per cent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.





The online medium had alleged that the sting operation to capture Governor Ganduje on camera began two years ago when one of the contractors agreed to plant spy camera on his kaftan’s lapel while offering the bribe.





One of the contractors who preferred not to be named was reported as saying the reason he released the footage was to expose corruption and bring sanity to the country.





“If my aim is to blackmail or extort the governor, I would have used the videos, get over a billion settlement or force the governor to pay the hundreds of millions of naira the state is owing my company or force him to pay back all the money I paid him as kickbacks,” the contractor had reportedly said.





Meanwhile, the Kano State House of Assembly had said it would conduct a public hearing over video clips allegedly showing the state governor receiving a bribe.





The House went on to set up a committee to investigate the alleged bribery video clips involving the governor.





Baffa Dan’Agundi, the chairman of the committee, had said the public hearing would ensure transparency in the committee’s findings.





“We have decided to make our investigation open so that the general public will be convinced about the findings of the committee.





“We don’t want a situation whereby a member of the committee or witness will be humiliated or intimidated,” he had said.

