Three Suspects Arrested For Planning To Assasinate Businessman In Lagos

A three-man gang has been arrested by the police for planning to rob and assassinate one Ayodele Oludare.



The trio – 18-year-old Chimobi Ekeocha, 19-year-old Israel Ayeni, 20-year-old Paul Israel – reportedly planned to make an attempt on Oludare’s life at his residence on Peace Estate, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State.



It was gathered that one of the suspects, Ekeocha, had been in the employ of Oludare, who had a sachet water factory, until his employment was terminated.



It was gathered that having been sacked by his boss, Ekeocha sought the help of Ayeni and Israel to rob and assassinate his boss.



In his statement to the police, 49-year-old Oludare said the assassination plan was nipped in the bud by one of the men that Ekeocha tried to recruit.



He said, “While I was at my barber’s, he told me about a plot by my former employee and some boys to rob and assassinate me.



“According to him, the plan was revealed to him by one of the boys who was part of the plot. I requested my barber to produce the boy.



“The following day, my barber brought the boy, who identified himself as Tunmise. He said sometime in September, Ekeocha approached him and said he was looking for cutlasses and guns to rob me and another worker on the company’s premises. When he (Tunmise) rejected the plan, Ekeocha proposed waylaying me on my way home to rob and assassinate me.



“Tunmise said when he showed reluctance to be part of the plan, Ekeocha decided to hire other boys. I employed Ekeocha in June 2018 to work in the company, but his unruly behaviour and constant absenteeism made me to terminate his employment from the company.”



The two other suspects, Israel and Ayeni, claimed that Ekeocha was the one who approached them, adding that he was the one that wanted to rob and assassinate his boss.



Ekeocha, however, said that the assassination was planned by Israel.



The Imo state indigene said, “When I was sacked, I met Israel who told me that he wanted to work at the company and I gave him the details on how he would go about it. He asked me if I was angry with how I was sacked and I said yes. He then told me that he could help me to do something; that I should meet Ayeni. He explained that Ayeni would get some boys of his and would tell them to bring cutlasses. He said I would then tell them to rob my boss of his phone, laptop and anything on him. I agreed to it, but told them not to harm him.



“I explained the layout of the firm’s building to the group. Later, I told Israel that I don’t want to do it again, but he said he would not allow all his efforts to be in vain. So he blackmailed me that I am the head of the gang.”



The three suspects were arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court on two counts bordering on conspiracy and attempted robbery.



The police prosecutor, Abiola Adewale, said the offences contravened Section 299 and 298 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.



The charges read, “That you, Chimobi Ekeocha, Israel Ayeni and Paul Israel, sometime in the month of September 2018, at about 10am, on Peace Estate, Ipaja, Lagos, in the Ikeja Magisterial District, did conspire to commit felony.



“That you, Chimobi Ekeocha, Israel Ayeni and Paul Israel, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did attempt to rob one Ayodele Oludare.”



The presiding magistrate, W.A. Salami, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.



He adjourned the case till November 22, 2018.

