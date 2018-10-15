The Day My Father Died Remains My Saddest Day ..Tuface Idbia

Published:





Legendary Nigerian musician, 2face Idibia has revealed his happiest and saddest days in life.





In a recent interview, the singer said, 'the happiest day of my life was the first time I heard my song on the radio. The first time I heard my song on the radio, it was like a Christmas feeling for me. The saddest day of my life, however, was when I lost my father'.





2face said the death of his late father Pa Micheal Idibia who died on August 23, 2014 after a reportedly lengthy battle with prostate cancer remains the saddest day of his life





Source: Punch

