Teenage Girl Leaks Shocking Conversation With Davido

Mariam Abisade, a 17-year-old Nigerian girl who seems to reside in New York, has called out Davido after the singer purportedly sent her a private message, calling her “Ugly”, “Fat” and “Broke”.





According to her, she reacted to a comment made by Davido on Cardi B’s page and suggested that the singer does not write his songs himself.





Davido, according to her, took her message personal, after which he inboxed her on IG to insult her.





The young lady took a screenshot of the conversation and narrated how disappointed she was in Davido.





See Screenshot Below;









