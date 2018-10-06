Tambuwal,Atiku,Saraki Are Frontrunners As PDP Choose It's Presidential Candidate In Port Harcourt Today

Published:

Twelve aspirants of the PDP will go for broke today as the Party choses it's Presidentail candidate in Port Hacourt.



The aspirants who are taking part in the primary are a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; a former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa.



Others are President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki; a former President of the Senate, David Mark; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN); a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jona Jang; a former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; a former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.





Atiku, through the Director General of his campaign organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, put the number of delegates at 4,000.



It was gathered that there were issues concerning the delegates lists from Kano, Lagos and Ogun states.



For example, a camp of one of the aspirants said that the name of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, was likely going to feature in the alleged revised version of the delegates’ list from Ogun State.



The camp said that this might be resisted, saying that Bankole had left the PDP for another party in the state.



In the case of both Kano and Lagos states, it was learnt that the national leadership of the party met on them in Abuja on both Thursday and Friday. Though decisions taken on them were still sketchy as of the time of going to press on Friday, a source at the National Working Committee of the party told one of our correspondents that “whatever decision we take will be in the interest of everyone. “



Meanwhile, delegates in Port Harcourt were on Friday night, discussing the likely outcome of the primary.



Based on their discussions at their various hotels visited by one of our correspondents, the likely winners might be among Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Atiku and Saraki.

