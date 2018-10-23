Suspected Killer Of 20 Year Old Model, Seun Ajila, Arraigned

Published:





Ebenezer Adejimola, the boyfriend of 20-year-old Nigerian model, Seun Ajila, who was raped and murdered at her family house at Sunday bus stop in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Thursday, October 4th, was arraigned in court yesterday.





The suspect who is a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Akure, the Ondo state capital early yesterday morning. The court adjourned sitting till 22nd of January 2019 while the suspect will be remanded in prison.





Seun was buried last week.





Meanwhile her 60 year old mother is demanding justice for the murder of Seun who was her only child.





Seun was said to be home when her killer came in and murdered her. Her boyfriend, Adejimola Ebenezer, was arrested after the incident and has been the prime suspect.

