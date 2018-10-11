Supreme Court's Diary Is Full Till 2021...CJN

Published:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, said on Monday that the Supreme Court’s diary has been filled up till 2021.

With hearing slots at the apex court already fully booked for the next three years, the Chief Justice said the court would not tolerate unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by counsel.

Justice Onnoghen added, in a statement issued on his behalf by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Awassam Bassey, that, henceforth, all matters must be heard on the dates fixed for them.

Bassey also said that on the directive of the CJN, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has commenced publishing its cause list for up to three months per time on its website, www.supremecourt.gov.ng.”

He said the directives by the CJN were aimed at achieving speedy dispensation of justice in the apex court.

He said, “This is a departure from the former practice where the court only published weekly cause list and the rulings on applications from chamber sitting on the said website.

“The policy, according to the CJN, is deliberately targeted at the speedy dispensation of justice and its publication is to encourage counsel to take advantage of the initiative and prepare adequately ahead of hearings, to avoid any delays.

“The Honourable CJN said it is pertinent to state that the Supreme Court’s diary is full with appeals set down for hearing up to the year 2021.”

According to Bassey, the appeals will be heard and judgments delivered as necessary and in accordance with the Rules of the Court.

“The Honourable CJN added that the situation, therefore, leaves no room for unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by counsel.

“Accordingly, the Honourable CJN says this means that any matter that is assigned a date must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date.

“For appeals that may be discovered to have defects, counsel are advised to take necessary steps to amend such defects before the due hearing date,’’ the statement said, stressing that “everyone must come to the court fully prepared for the business of the day’’.

Bassey said the CJN also advised lawyers to obtain their official legal email addresses to be able to conduct their cases at the Supreme Court.

