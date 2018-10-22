Supporter In Coma After Bicycle Ride From Owerri To Abuja For Atiku

Published:





Uche Ohakwe, who rode from Owerri to Abuja in support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has been hospitalized.





The graduate of Psychology from the Imo State University took six days to get to Abuja on the bicycle after he left Shoprite, Owerri on October 13.





But Ohakwe has now been hospitalized at the National Hospital in Abuja.





According to him, he went to urinate but suddenly had a shock in his head which leading to his state of coma.





“When I woke up I found myself in the hospital; the National Hospital,” he told Daily Trust.





“Series of tests were conducted and at the end of the day, my BP was about 300. But now I am getting okay.”





In addition, he revealed that “I did not do this for money, if it is for money, I know how and where to get it.





“So this is a call to all Nigerians, especially the electorate not to make another mistake.”

