Suleja LG Chairman Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen

The chairman of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state, Abdullahi Maje, has been adopted by unknown gunmen leaving several others injured.



The incident happened after a clash between two aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Suleja, but with the intervention of the Police, the Chairman was rescued and invited to the station.



It was gathered confirm that at least 15 persons have been injured and about 13 vehicles damaged in a clash between two aspirants for the single seat in the area.



Maje was allegedly kidnapped on his way home from the local government Secretariat on Wednesday evening.



Some armed men it was learnt waylaid his official car and forced him into another vehicle before zooming off to an unknown destination.



The kidnap of Maje came few hours to the House of representatives primary elections of the ruling party in the area.



In the last couple of days tension had risen in the local government as the count down to the primary election began.



It was believed that the kidnap of the local government chairman could not be unconnected to the primary election as he was suspected to be sympathetic to the aspiration of one of the aspirants.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said that the Suleja Chairman was invited by police for clarification and he had left the police station.



Abubakar told our correspondent that Maje was not in any way kidnapped.

