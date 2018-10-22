Some APC Leaders Are Ganging Up Against Me - Oshiomole

Published:





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that unnamed party stakeholders are ganging up against him.





He claimed that this group of stakeholders is made up of persons who were uncomfortable with the positive reforms his leadership was bringing to the party.





Oshiomhole said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Simon Ebegbulem, in Abuja, on Sunday.





According to him, suggestions in some quarters as voiced by one Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, who aspired for the party’s Presidential ticket that the APC cannot win the 2019 general elections with Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman was far away from the truth.





Oshiomhole maintained that the National Working Committee of the APC under his leadership was working towards repositioning the party to achieve greater successes.





In his reaction to some of the claims made by the former Presidential aspirant, the statement read in part: “The totality of Unagha’s claims, without necessarily addressing them one after the other, tallies with cooked-up narratives being sponsored by some influential stakeholders in their respective states that Comrade Oshiomhole is responsible for all the problems in the APC at the moment.





“These influential stakeholders, according to the grapevine, have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Oshiomhole, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on the party in the nomination process”.





The statement further read; “Comrade Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its 2015 electoral victory let alone to preside over its liquidation.





“Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined political entity.





“Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general election; the truth is that there is no accident in predestination.





“We must appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him in the saddle of APC leadership at this time for a purpose.





“The purpose has begun to manifest in its vast flourish and ramifications: instilling discipline, ensuring party supremacy, promoting due process, dealing with impunity and executive arrogance wherever they manifest to undermine intra-party electoral processes in the states.”

