Sokoto APC, PDP Pick Gubernatorial Candidates

Published:

Share This

Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State has elected immediate past commissioner of Local Development and Community Development, Manir Dan-Iya, as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 general election. He will be contending with the incumbent deputy governor, Ahmed Aliyu, who emerged as All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate.Ahmed Aliyu, at the primary election supervised by Sulaiman Abubakar, scored 2,282 votes; while Faruk Malami Yabo scored 837 votes. Abubakar Gumbi and Senator Abubakar Gada scored 70 and 20 votes respectively. Aliyu vowed to use his wealth of experience in politics to reclaim the state for the APC. Dan-Iya, who was the sole aspirant in the primary election held in Sokoto, polled a total of 2,175 votes.The returning officer and chairman of the state gubernatorial primary election, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, said no fewer than 3,496 delegates were registered for the exercise. He disclosed that only 12 votes were voided, while 2,187 delegates voted in the poll.In his acceptance speech, Dan-Iya promised to secure victory for the party in the governorship poll.