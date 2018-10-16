Six Notorious Armed Robbers Arrested In Benue State

Published:





The Benue State Police Command have arrested six members of a notorious armed robbery gang.





The suspects were arrested by FSARS following an armed robbery incident at Mbamande Junction Ikpayongo in Aliade, Benue State on October 7.





DSP Moses Joel Yamu, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, who confirmed the incident on Monday, gave names of the suspects as:





i. Terdoo Nyamtaver 27yrs

ii. Atondu Nyam 20yrs

iii. Takari Anja 43yrs

iv. Terkimbi Akighir 35yrs

v. Msughter Abe Alias Don shayo 21yrs and

vi. Msughter Tyosula alias Sunny 22yrs all of Mba-Amande village of Gwer East LGA.





Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have robbed one Theresa Tarnongu and Alex Awuna in a Toyota Corolla Duck Nyash with reg no AA 305 RNG, of the Sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira cash(#250,000), using cutlasses and other dangerous weapons on a blockade they mounted near Mbamande junction, Ikpayongor-Aliade road on 07.10.2018.





The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

