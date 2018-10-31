Singer, Yemi Alade’s Mother Gets Drunk, Fights In Abuja Beer Parlour

Published:





A popular Journalist Ikem Okuhu, has through his Facebook page narrated his experience of how he saw Yemi Alade’s mum, Helen Uzoma at a beer parlour in Abuja causing so much commotion.





According to him, the commotion started when the proud mother of the singer told the disc jockey (DJ) to play her daughter’s song and the DJ responded that he had none of Yemi’s songs.





It is said that Helen is a regular at the bar and causes trouble at the bar on a regular basis and it doesn’t seem new to anyone, so no one intervenes when she starts her bitter rantings.





The post reads;





“Yemi Alade, if what I am witnessing here is anything to go by, then you have a lot to do about this woman they said is your mother. Na wa o!”





“Still on Yemi Alade





“So I walked into this pub in this city for a bottle or two and then have the chance to watch the Tottenham/Man City match in that environment where we men love to watch ball games.





“Tame “toosh” joint o! And as soon as the alluring aroma of Jollof Rice wafted through the pervasive smell and smoke from the suya Mallam nearby, I remembered I was also hungry and ordered for a plate.



“Just one scoop and the screaming started. Because it was a lady’s voice bursting her lungs in head-breaking English, I lifted myself off my seat for a better view.





“Light-complexioned, quite busty even for a woman of her age and garbed in blue gown, she screamed and banged the bar table, threatening the bottles, the beers and the glasses protecting the “holy” contents.





“Look! You don’t know me! I say you don’t know me at all!!! I am a barrack girl o! I am a barrack girl!!! My madness no get cure if I start to dey crase o!”





“I just cannot remember all. And she went on for more than an hour. Sad thing was no one bothered to respond to her. No one, except an unfortunate bartender that tried to explain whatever was the reason for the tiff.





“And then the fight started. She immediately pounced on him, forcing him to retreat behind a door.





“I had to ask the lady attending to me who she was and to my shock, she informed me this screaming woman was the mother of Yemi Alade, the “Johnny” crooner.





“Not seen such irresponsibility in a long time. All the people on her table had to keep quiet, then depart one by one.





“I got told she’s a regular at that pub” He wrote.

