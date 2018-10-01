Singer Olamide Backs Ambode’s Second Term Bid

Published:

YBNL record label boss and frontline act Olamide Adedeji has backed Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid.





The Nigerian rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to express support for the re-election bid of Ambode.





“Four more my Daddy,” the “Motigbana” crooner wrote as the caption for a campaign picture of Ambode.





CKN News understands that the rapper’s show of support for Ambode is coming in the wake of the governor’s explosive world press conference, where he accused his only challenger, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the Lagos governorship ticket, of engaging in fraudulent acts in the United States.





Olamide’s relationship with Ambode dates back to 2015 when he recorded the theme song for the governor’s administration.





The promotional song, ‘Love Lagos’, became an anthem for the Ambode government, just as Olamide also described the governor as his adopted father in ‘Fada Fada’, his collaboration with Phyno.





Ambode has been seen at Olamide’s events, one of which was the 2017 Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC).





The Lagos state government had announced a diversion of traffic ahead of the fourth edition of OLIC, which held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.





The acting commissioner for tourism at the time, Adebimpe Akinsola, had said: “At the inception of Ambode’s administration, he promised some cardinal economic drive to boost the state economy which is “T.H.E.S.E’’ Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Sports and Excellence.





“Olamide’s show falls within this and we are aware of the crowd that this show will attract to Lagos and maybe expecting more guests from all over the world next year.”

