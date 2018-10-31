Shiites Movement Members Arrested With 33 Petrol Bombs In Abuja (See Pictures)

Published:

The FCT Police Commissioner yesterday addressed the Press on some members of the Shiites Movement arrested with 33 Petrol Bombs in Abuja.





Here is his unedited Address





ADDRESS BY CP BALA CIROMA THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE FCT ON TUESDAY 30TH OCTOBER, 2018



PREAMBLE:



Gentlemen of the press, good afternoon and welcome to this press briefing on the update of the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory.



2. The FCT Police Command in furtherance with its continuous effort to provide residents of the Federal Capital Territory with adequate security, protect lives and property and prevent any breakdown of law and order has intercepted and arrested some members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria with thirty-one bottles of petrol bomb and other dangerous weapons being ferried into FCT by their members to cause mayhem and attack innocent citizens including law enforcement agents deployed to protect lives and property.





3. It is also unfortunate to inform you that members of this group during a violent protest, today, 30th October, 2018 without any provocation went on rampage and burnt down a Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle deployed at Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent. Some arrests have however been made and investigation is in progress.



4. The highlight of the arrests is capture below:



On 30th October, 2018 at about 1230hrs police operatives on stop and search duty along Tipper garage Katampe intercepted and arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi ‘m’ 20 years of Ungwan Gwari Suleja with eighteen (18) bottles of petrol bombs carefully concealed in a travelling bag. To smuggle himself and the petrol bombs into the city, he disguised as a passenger and boarded a taxi with other unsuspecting passengers. He ran out of luck when the vigilant policemen on duty at the point upon reasonable suspicion intercepted the cab and conduct a search on the only bag in the car, which had in it the improvised bomb. Upon the discovery, the suspect was immediately arrested. Other exhibits recovered from the suspect include: two lighters and one dagger. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.



Similarly, on the same date at about 1130hrs, police operatives on stop and search at Dakwa FCT-Niger Boundary arrested one Abdullahi Umar ‘m’ 22 years of Gadan Karte, Illela LGA of Sokoto State with a bag containing thirteen (13) well packaged bottles of petrol bomb. During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he arrived Suleja from Sokoto state on Sunday to join other members of their sect for the protest.



Advertise with us:Call 08037217013



He also confessed that he was ferrying the petrol bomb to FCT to confront law enforcement agents. One lighter was also recovered from the suspect. He will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.







5. In conclusion, while reassuring FCT residents of adequate security, I want to also bring to your knowledge that a total of Four hundred (400) members of the El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who participated in the violent protest of today are currently being detained for discreet investigation; dangerous weapons were also recovered from them. Also arrested is their first aider one Salahuddeen Ahmad ‘M’ 23 Yrs of Illela LGA of Sokoto State. The Suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.



Thank you and God Bless

Share This