Shame On You For Going To Court Over Buhari's Certificate - Presidency Slams PDP

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says attempts by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the authenticity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African School Certificate (WASC) is shameful.





Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, issued a statement to this effect on Monday.





The statement read: “We have read that the failed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going to court to challenge the President’s West African School Certificate (WASC).





"This is a waste of time because we have the record of this and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr President.





"This certificate story is an old one. As Femi Adesina stated clearly, it is a settled issue in the courts.





"To approach the court to pursue a matter long settled by the temple of justice is an abuse of the judicial system. It is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful.





"It is clear to all at this time that the PDP, facing an imminent humiliating defeat wants to sow division and chaos by seeking the destruction of the institutional structures that support our young democracy.





"They are attacking the courts and the police, they are molesting INEC commissioners. They are theatrical in spreading falsehoods against persons including the President.”





The presidential aide said the PDP embarked on spreading falsehoods to take away attention from the discussions on issues gaining momentum in the country.





He said such matters included the issue of internal security which he said had been jeopardised by years of near-zero investment under 16 years of the PDP.





Shehu said the forthcoming presidential election was not about the settled issue of certification.“This election isn’t about the settled issues of certification,” he said.





"No matter how honeyed their sweet words, don’t believe them.“Their evil record can never be washed away. The PDP set a record of murdering opponents of government and corruption on a scale never seen anywhere before.





"They put the national security at stake by diverting huge budgetary allocations to service their greed. Don’t believe their honeyed promises.”

