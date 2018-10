Published:





Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has been nominated for the 61st Grammy Awards.





Seun Kuti, who is the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, shared the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday.





He revealed his album, Black Times, has been nominated in the Best World Music Award Category.





Femi, Seun’s older brother, has also in the recent past been nominated for the Grammy awards.





The 61st Grammy Award is scheduled to hold in February 2019.

Share This