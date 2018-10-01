Senator Slaps Commissioner At Gombe PDP Primaries

Published:





The PDP governorship primaries in Gombe state which held inside the government house, took a different turn this afternoon after a serving senator, Bayero Nafada, allegedly slapped a commissioner in the state during a heated argument.





The venue for the primaries was turned upside down during the chaos.





Twitter user, @UMH_manga, who witnessed the chaos at the venue, shared a video and wrote;





"Too much chawus and lawlessness in Gombe PDP Gubernatorial primaries.





A serving Senator Bayero Nafada who is one of the candidates allegedly Slapped Dankwambo's commissioner who is also a gubernatorial aspirant.

