Senator Slaps Commissioner At Gombe PDP Primaries

Published: October 01, 2018

The PDP governorship primaries in Gombe state which held inside the government house, took a different turn this afternoon after a serving senator, Bayero Nafada, allegedly slapped a commissioner in the state during a heated argument.

The venue for the primaries was turned upside down during the chaos.

Twitter user, @UMH_manga, who witnessed the chaos at the venue, shared a video and wrote;

"Too much chawus and lawlessness in Gombe PDP Gubernatorial primaries. 

A serving Senator Bayero Nafada who is one of the candidates allegedly Slapped Dankwambo's commissioner who is also a gubernatorial aspirant.

