Senator Olujimi Takes Over Akpabio’s Seat In Senate

Senator Biodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South at the Nigerian Senate, has taken over the vacant Senate Minority Leader seat, which was vacated by Senator Godswill Akpabio.





Akpabio decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August and thereafter resigned from his position.





However, since the departure of the former minority leader, his position remained vacant although the Senate had been on recess until its resumption on Tuesday.





At the resumption of plenary, Senator Olujimi was seen occupying the seat, a development that gave credence to speculations that the Ekiti South lawmaker was nominated to take over as minority leader.

